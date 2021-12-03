Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 apologises for ‘technical issues’ after more broadcast difficulties

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 5:40 pm
Channel 4 said its peak schedule was unaffected (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Channel 4 said its peak schedule was unaffected (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Channel 4 has apologised to viewers after its services suffered further “technical issues”.

The broadcaster has experienced a number of major outages since September, caused by issues at the broadcast centre which handles its playout services.

A statement posted on Twitter said: “We’ve experienced temporary technical issues related to the new operating process that was put in place after the outage.

“We are working to rectify it as quickly as possible but can confirm that the peak schedule is unaffected.”

The issues arose after a fire suppression system was triggered at the broadcast centre of Red Bee Media, severely damaging a large number of hard disks in a variety of systems.

As well as its audio and pictures, Channel 4’s subtitles, sign language and audio description services were also temporarily disrupted, prompting criticism from the National Deaf Children’s Society and Ofcom.

The broadcasting watchdog criticised the broadcaster for not having “strong back-up measures”.

It said that once the issues were permanently resolved it would review Channel 4’s “equipment and facilities” and consider “what action might be required to make sure broadcasters do not find themselves in this situation again”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal