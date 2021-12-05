Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly star Dan Walker did not dance at his wedding

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 12:02 am
Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker says he did not dance at his wedding (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker says he did not dance at his wedding (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has said he did not dance at his own wedding.

The BBC Breakfast host has plans to dance with his wife at their 25th wedding anniversary to “make up” for his lack of wedding-day dancing.

Walker has reached the quarter-finals of the BBC dancing show with his partner Nadiya Bychkova, recently commenting that he does not know “who is voting for us”.

He told the PA news agency: “I didn’t even dance at my own wedding. I do distraction tactics, I do messing around on the sides.

“We’ve been married 20-odd years now and it has always been our plan to have a party for our 25th anniversary, I would love to do a dance and for her to learn a dance, and for us to do it together and make up for my lack of wedding-day dancing.

“I love music, I love singing and I love the idea of dancing, but it just always felt beyond me. I’m six foot six, I was always tall and awkward, it was just easier to avoid it and be the joker on the sideline instead.

“I would watch Strictly and think that looks absolutely amazing, I wish I could do that, I wish I could move like that. There’s always been that sort of desire to do it but I just felt I had no ability to do it.

“The fact that we keep getting voted through every week, you’ve probably seen mine and Nadiya’s faces of surprise every week, that’s half the fun.”

The TV star, 44, performed the tango with his partner in the quarter-final, tweeting before the show that he was “really surprised to still be here”.

Walker added that during his first dance on the show his daughter cried before asking him not to be voted out first.

“My wife asked me, I think a week before the competition started, ‘can you actually dance?’

“All they said was don’t go home the first week and I didn’t, and now they’re really enjoying it. They talk to their friends about it at school and it is just a really nice family experience.”

Talking about his love of the programme, Walker added: “I’ve always enjoyed watching the programme because you get to see brilliant dancers with natural quality.

“But I also liked watching numptys like me, who have no idea whether they could do anything or learn an entirely new skill.

“When I watched people dance, I would look at somebody and think that’s amazing. I wish I could do that.

“It just felt very closed off to me, but I’ve always loved performing. If you asked me to dance 12 weeks ago I would have sat down and run away, but it’s very different now.”

