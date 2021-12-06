Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter reveals engagement

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has revealed she is engaged to partner Oliver Piotrowski.

The actress, known for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, shared the news on Instagram with a selfie with her new fiance and showing off the ring.

“He did it…my forever,” she said, captioning the post “OMG.”

Jorgie Porter stars as Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks (Ian West/PA)

Several of Porter’s co-stars, including members of her fictional family, responded to the post congratulating the couple on their happy news.

Chelsee Healey, who plays Goldie McQueen, responded in her own Instagram story: “congratulations my girl.”

Bethannie Hare, who plays Cher McQueen, wrote: “OMG OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSS.”

Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy Cunningham, said: “Congratulations to both of you!!! Wow!!! So happy for you!”

Porter returned to Hollyoaks in 2020 as part of a storyline to mark the soap’s 25th birthday.

Viewers saw Theresa leave the village in 2016 as she headed for a new life in Spain, following “heartbreak, affairs and near-death experiences”.