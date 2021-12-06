Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Walker on Strictly: My time had come to an end… no way I could compete

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 7:42 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 8:26 am
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova in Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova in Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has said his time on Strictly Come Dancing gave him a new appreciation for the skill of professional dancers.

Presenting the morning news show for the first time since his elimination from the competition on Sunday night, the 44-year-old admitted he had felt “closed off” from dancing for many years.

He and professional partner Nadiya Bychkova, 32, missed out a coveted spot in this week’s semi-final after losing the dance-off to AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “We get to see people at the very top of their games in sport and in all sorts of areas of life.

“I had no appreciation of how good pro dancers were until I saw it up close and personal and started trying to learn it myself.

“They’re just so good at what they do.

“I appreciate what dancing is all about now and for many years… (I felt) closed off from that world.”

Walker said it had been a “privilege” to be part of the much-loved dancing competition, and thanked BBC viewers for the support they gave to him and Bychkova.

“I know there’s some people that get angry every week that we managed to stay in but the overwhelming love and the lovely comments have far outweighed all of that,” he said.

“I think the right people are in the semi-finals, the best four dancers in the competition. My time had come to an end, there’s no way I could compete.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: celebrity line-up.
(PA Graphics)

“But to get to the quarter-finals of Strictly having never danced before when I started is amazing and that’s all down to Nadiya, who is just brilliant.

“I feel that it’s always been a privilege to be part of the biggest show on telly, other than BBC Breakfast of course.”

Four couples – TV presenter Odudu and Widdrington, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and CCBC host Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – remain in the competition for the semi-finals

Walker said he had “loved every second” of Strictly but “need(ed) a rest now.”

Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker with Nadiya Bychkova after he became the 10th celebrity to leave BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“My body’s given up,” he said.

“It lasted eight weeks – a lot longer than I thought it would – but it’s been great.

“It’s an entertainment programme, isn’t it, and I told Nadiya the first day we started ‘I want you to enjoy this as much as I will and I will love every second of it’, and I have.”

The pair will appear on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Monday.

– The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final airs on December 11 at 7.05pm, with the results show on December 12 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]