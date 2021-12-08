I’m A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec mock PM over Christmas party ‘cover up’

An error occurred. Please try again.

I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have aimed another jibe at Boris Johnson, this time over allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pair have made consistent jokes about the Prime Minister’s behaviour on the ITV show, and Wednesday’s show saw them riff on an alleged “cover up”.

It was reported last week that a festive bash took place in No 10 on December 18 last year, as London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

A live portion of the show, filmed in the castle studio, saw the duo discuss contestant Danny Miller’s decision to hide the result of a challenge from his campmate, David Ginola.

Their failure in the trial meant the French former footballer would not get to read a letter from his girlfriend and child.

Addressing viewers, McPartlin said: “So they have decided to cover it up,” with Donnelly replying: “Not a great idea that, is it?”

Laughing, McPartlin added: “If we have learned one thing in the last 24 hours, it is that you can’t get away with covering things up.”

Donnelly said: “No, that will come back to bite them at some point. It might take a year – but it will happen.”

It comes after a video emerged showing the Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton, along with other aides, joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020. She has since resigned.

Allegra Stratton speaking outside her home in north London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Referencing the clip, Donnelly added: “The situation was as clear as day. We all watched the video of them getting the question wrong. It was obvious what happened.

“Even Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister – sorry, Danny Miller – on this one. Don’t worry, we will launch an inquiry or something. Not that that will do anything.”

At Wednesday’s PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had said the duo were “ahead of the Prime Minister” on the incident.

“It is obvious what happened,” Sir Keir said.

“Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister on this. The Prime Minister has been caught red-handed.

“Why doesn’t he end the investigation right now by just admitting it?”