Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

I’m A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec mock PM over Christmas party ‘cover up’

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 10:08 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have aimed another jibe at Boris Johnson, this time over allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pair have made consistent jokes about the Prime Minister’s behaviour on the ITV show, and Wednesday’s show saw them riff on an alleged “cover up”.

It was reported last week that a festive bash took place in No 10 on December 18 last year, as London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

A live portion of the show, filmed in the castle studio, saw the duo discuss contestant Danny Miller’s decision to hide the result of a challenge from his campmate, David Ginola.

Their failure in the trial meant the French former footballer would not get to read a letter from his girlfriend and child.

Addressing viewers, McPartlin said: “So they have decided to cover it up,” with Donnelly replying: “Not a great idea that, is it?”

Laughing, McPartlin added: “If we have learned one thing in the last 24 hours, it is that you can’t get away with covering things up.”

Donnelly said: “No, that will come back to bite them at some point. It might take a year – but it will happen.”

It comes after a video emerged showing the Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton, along with other aides, joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020. She has since resigned.

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 8, 2021
Allegra Stratton speaking outside her home in north London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Referencing the clip, Donnelly added: “The situation was as clear as day. We all watched the video of them getting the question wrong. It was obvious what happened.

“Even Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister – sorry, Danny Miller – on this one. Don’t worry, we will launch an inquiry or something. Not that that will do anything.”

At Wednesday’s PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had said the duo were “ahead of the Prime Minister” on the incident.

“It is obvious what happened,” Sir Keir said.

“Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister on this. The Prime Minister has been caught red-handed.

“Why doesn’t he end the investigation right now by just admitting it?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal