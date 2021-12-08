Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Naughty Boy reveals what it was like to work with Beyonce

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 10:20 pm
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)

Naughty Boy has said he experienced “no diva-ness” when he was working with Beyonce.

The 40-year-old music producer collaborated with the pop superstar on the 2015 track Runnin’ (Lose It All) and is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Speaking to his campmates on the ITV show, he explained how he met the singer while in the US.

Naughty Boy on dementia
Naughty Boy is a contestant on I’m A Celebrity on ITV (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’d met her in Beverly Hills – and Jay-Z. I think they were playing backgammon.

“Fast forward about five to six months, she wanted to speak to me. She got my number from the label and called me.

“Obviously I didn’t believe it. But this is why she’s a queen. She wanted to speak to me (directly).”

Recalling getting the call, he said: “My friend was driving, we stopped at a service station because I had the call come in. It was her, it was the queen, Queen B.

“After the call I was just like, ‘Store this number’. I saved it as Queen B. She’s so caring and so exactly what you’d expect her to be. No diva-ness.”

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan, has worked with artists including grime rapper Wiley and singers Leona Lewis and Emeli Sande.

His track with Beyonce reached number one in France and Scotland and the top 10 in the UK.

