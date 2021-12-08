Adam Woodyatt and Naughty Boy clash over chores on I’m A Celebrity

An error occurred. Please try again.

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and music producer Naughty Boy have clashed over their chores in the I’m A Celebrity campsite.

The pair were put on cleaning duty during the latest reshuffle, which saw TV presenter Louise Minchin made the new leader of the Welsh camp, a role previously held by former French footballer David Ginola.

However, Woodyatt quickly became upset over Naughty Boy’s tendency to sleep in.

Who doesn't love a mince eye this time of year?! 👀 Tonight, @simongregson123 and @DannyBMiller get into the festive spirit at 'Santa's Grotto' 🎄 Watch at 9pm on @ITV, @WeAreSTV and the ITV Hub! #ImACeleb 🐉 pic.twitter.com/j6Tu3bprrV — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2021

He told the other contestants: “I got up this morning. I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty. I share with Naughty, except he was in bed. I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.

“Seriously, Naughty’s going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is…”

But speaking in the Telegraph, the actor admitted the challenging environment of Gwrych Castle had made him more sensitive.

“Being in here – it does magnify things,” he said.

“It does affect your reactions to things and simple tasks. Especially when the person you’re supposed to be doing them with is in bed.”

When Naughty Boy woke up, Woodyatt sarcastically quipped: “Afternoon!”

Explaining he had not slept well because his bed was close to the toilet door, the music producer said: “It’s not the end of the world, Adam.”

David Ginola was downcast after missing out on a chance to read a letter from his family (ITV)

The pair later settled their differences and apologised.

Woodyatt said: “I cracked on and did all the chores without giving you a chance. I’m very much a do-er and I think you’re very much a sleeper.”

Naughty Boy replied: “Not really. I didn’t have a good sleep. I don’t know if you were listening to me. I didn’t sleep well, that’s why I was up late.

“It’s not necessarily about you doing the chores, you like doing chores, you made me feel bad about not doing them.”

The pair bumped fists and agreed to work together in the future.

The episode also saw Ginola miss another chance to read a letter from his girlfriend and three-year-old daughter.

The celebrities failed to correctly guess how many stars they had won in total during a Ye Olde Shoppe challenge, meaning letters from their loved ones were withheld.

A downcast Ginola said in the Telegraph: “Once again I don’t have my letter. That letter from my girlfriend would have boosted me a lot.”

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson took part in a Christmas-themed challenge, Santa’s Grotty Grotto, which saw them rummaging around in sacks of rotten vegetables and fermented eggnog before decorating a tree and drinking fish-eye shots.

They earned seven out of a possible eight stars for camp, winning partridge for dinner.

Wednesday’s episode also saw a fourth celebrity voted off the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.