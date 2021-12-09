Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Garraway says alleged Downing Street party ‘heartbreaking and ridiculous’

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 8:18 am
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway labelled the alleged Downing Street Christmas party “heartbreaking and ridiculous” as she reflected on the situation at the time, recalling the “scrutiny that we went through to try and make things work”.

The 54-year-old TV host spoke in the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year about the struggles her family faced as her husband, Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital gravely ill after contracting coronavirus.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, she said: “I just don’t want to throw stones, basically, because the obvious thing to say is it’s heartbreaking and ridiculous and I can’t believe it because I don’t think they’re a group of evil people.

“But there is definitely something very, very uncomfortable about… maybe they just didn’t know the devastation… the rules were affecting all of us.”

Co-presenter Susanna Reid said: “I don’t think anyone is describing malign intent here.

“But Adam Wagner, who is a barrister – we regularly talk to Adam on the programme – has been, as you suggest, crunching the legals over this.”

She continued, quoting from a document: “During that period, there were only two legal ways to have an indoor gathering of more than 30 people.

“There were permitted, organised gatherings – but that would mean guests weren’t allowed to mingle with anyone not in their household. That doesn’t seem to apply.

“And the only other legal route was if the gathering was ‘reasonably necessary for work’. It seems doubtful any kind of party held for more than 30 people indoors where Covid was more likely to spread would be reasonably necessary for work.”

Garraway added: “Because I just remember the scrutiny that we went through to try and make things work.

“And you know, Susanna, because I talked to you a lot about it, about even simple things like ‘Can I leave them on their own? Am I allowed to have people in to look after the children?’

“It was just very complicated. But I think if I was doing that, I know every household in the land was doing that – ‘Am I within the rules?’. And it’s just depressing…”

Reid finished: “How people at Downing Street weren’t doing the same thing…. ‘Are we doing this within the rules? We have set the rules’.”

Boris Johnson has agreed to an internal investigation into allegations of a Covid-rule-breaking Christmas party in Downing Street in the face of mounting anger.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted the rules were followed that night but apologised over the impression made by leaked footage of No 10 staff joking about coronavirus restrictions.

During a press conference on Wednesday, a tightening of rules was announced, including the return of work-from-home guidance, Covid health certificates becoming mandatory in large venues, and mask rules being extended to combat the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant in England.

