Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joanna Lumley: I don’t watch The Crown because I know it’s made up

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 12:02 am
Joanna Lumley (Ian West/PA)
Joanna Lumley (Ian West/PA)

Joanna Lumley has said she does not watch The Crown because its portrayal of the royal family is “made up”, and she feels many viewers will believe it to be true.

The fourth series of the lavish Netflix drama attracted criticism for allegedly not doing enough to ensure viewers knew it was a work of fiction.

Released late last year, it featured Diana, Princess of Wales (Emma Corrin) and dramatises her relationship with Charles (Josh O’Connor).

The Crown
Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown (Netflix/PA)

Oliver Dowden, the then culture secretary, asked Netflix to add a disclaimer to episodes, a request the company denied.

Lumley, 75, said she believes the royals are much closer as a family than generally thought.

She told the Jonathan Ross Show: “I think we all look from the outside and we don’t actually know what’s going on on the inside – we second guess it.

“And I think we all believe television shows that are made about them, like The Crown. I don’t watch it because I know it’s made up…

“These are real people and suddenly they’re made up to be different people and I don’t think it’s right.

“I don’t think we really know what goes on behind anybody’s closed doors. I think, I have a suspicion, that that family’s much closer than we think.”

The actress, presenter and author recently published the book A Queen For All Seasons, and revealed she had sent the monarch a copy, and received a response.

Queen spends night in hospital
The Crown follows the life and reign of the Queen (Steven Paston/PA)

She said: “I sent her a copy of the book. I asked the aides of the palace, they said, ‘We’ll see that it’s placed before Her Majesty’.

“I love the idea that it went in on a trolley and it was placed before Her Majesty, who might have even picked it up and looked at it with that lovely Andy Warhol image on the front.

“Her majesty sent a message to say she was grateful I’d taken the trouble to send the book and sent her warmest wishes.”

Lumley said her experience of meeting members of the royal family had been positive.

She said: “If you do meet any member of the royal family, they are so kind and so friendly and so polite and not grand. You’ll find kindly, goodhearted people.”

Speaking about the Queen, she added: “She is down to earth. A friend of mine who was a grand old painter, he painted the Queen several times.

“One day she was sitting for him and she said, ‘Do you think it’s cold in here?’

“She said, ‘I think it’s cold.’ She got on her knees, got some twigs… set a little fire going (in the hearth). You kind of don’t imagine the Queen doing that.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal