Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page welcomes a baby girl with husband James Thornton

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 7:41 pm
Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page welcomes a baby girl with husband James Thornton (Ian West/PA)
Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page welcomes a baby girl with husband James Thornton (Ian West/PA)

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has welcomed her fourth child with husband James Thornton.

The Welsh actress, 44, shared an image to social media of her cradling her newborn daughter and announced she had been named Boe Willow Russell.

Page has three other children with Thornton, 46, who is also an actor.

Page, who played Stacey Shipman in the Bafta-winning TV series Gavin & Stacey, posted a photo to Instagram which shows her holding her newborn daughter beside a Christmas tree.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to our family Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts @jamesthornton_”.

Thornton, who played John Barton in Emmerdale, reshared the same image and added: “She is here! Our wonderful girl Boe Willow Russell.”

The couple have a daughter Eva, who was born in February 2013, and sons Kit born in April 2015 and Noah born in December 2016.

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations, including fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb who commented: “The loveliest news and the loveliest name.”

TV host Dermot O’Leary wrote “The best news! Congrats. Xx” while actress and presenter Denise Van Outen added “Congratulations” with a heart emoji.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]