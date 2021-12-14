Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Frankie Bridge likens taking part in I’m A Celebrity to childbirth

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 12:11 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 1:13 pm
Frankie Bridge (ITV/PA)
Frankie Bridge (ITV/PA)

Frankie Bridge has likened taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! to childbirth, saying it was “awful at the time, but afterwards you’re like, I’d do that again”.

The Saturdays singer, 32, came third in the latest instalment of the ITV series, which ended on Sunday with Emmerdale star Danny Miller being crowned the winner, and Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson taking second place.

Voting figures released by ITV show that in the final head-to-head, soap star Miller received just over 55% of the votes.

Bridge told the PA news agency: “I think when you watch it, you can see that it’s hard, but I don’t think you realise just how hard it is.

“And I don’t think the audience really get to see that as much as, you know, because it’s a fun show.

“But it’s so much harder than I ever imagined but also so much more amazing. The only way I can describe it is it’s a bit like childbirth – it’s awful at the time, but afterwards you’re like, yeah, I’d do that again.”

In making the final, she beat her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, who took part in the programme in Australia in 2016 and came fifth.

During the final episode of this year’s series the remaining three contestants had to do solo challenges to win the courses for their last dinner together.

Miller competed to win starters, Gregson for main courses and Bridge to win desserts.

The Tomb of Doom saw her locked inside a tomb for 10 minutes with an increasing number of snakes, with the final two minutes in total darkness.

The singer started repeating her dessert choice to herself, saying: “Apple crumble, apple crumble.”

Asked what she’d learnt about herself during the series, the mother of two said: “I learnt that I can be really silly and really childish, and I think obviously I know that side of me is there, it comes out a lot at work and with my friends and stuff.

“But actually, not as a mum of two, and as quite a young mum I’ve had to, and with work, I’ve had to grow up really quickly.

“And you know, when I’m at home (it’s) dinner, baths, school stuff, all these things, and actually I was like, I really want to bring more of that silliness home for my boys.

“But also I learned that I’m so much more resilient than I give myself credit for, and there were times there where I genuinely wanted to come home and I managed to pick myself up and laugh and have a great day, and I think that that was like a big lesson for me.”

The series, filmed at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for the second year running, was an eventful one with intruders removed on two separate occasions during filming and the contestants evacuated when production was interrupted by Storm Arwen.

Danny Miller
Danny Miller (Ian West/PA)

Bridge said of them having to leave the castle: “It was really stressful. I remember thinking while we were in there, I thought, I didn’t know obviously how the public were going to perceive that.

“And I thought I bet there’s a lot of people that will only see this as almost like a break for us, and obviously in a way it was.

“I got to be warm, I got to have a hot bath and I ate some normal food, but actually, when we were told that we were going to have to leave, a lot of people were really stressed out, like Snoochie (Shy) started crying.

“Because we wanted to be together, we didn’t realise they were going to split us up again.

“And mentally, when you enter the castle, you kind of tell yourself, ‘Right, when I leave, I’m going to talk to my family and I’m going to go home’.

“So leaving and not being allowed to do that was really confusing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]