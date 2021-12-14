Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Gregg Wallace reveals he asked wife to buy him tight T-shirts after weight loss

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 2:01 pm
Gregg Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Gregg Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Gregg Wallace has said he asked his wife to buy him tight T-shirts after he lost four-and-a-half stone.

The MasterChef star, 57, whose wife Anna is 21 years his junior, said his trainer Danny Rai encouraged him to wear more form-fitting clothes and shun the shapeless outfits he had worn when he was heavier.

Speaking as he showed off his workout routine in a video for Men’s Health, he said: “When I was bigger I used to wear loose shirts and Danny said ‘You should wear tight T-shirts now.’

“So I said to my wife ‘Could you just go online and buy me some tight T-shirts?’ because I don’t know how online works because she’s younger than me.

“And she went ‘Why is that?’ and I said ‘Oh Danny likes me wearing tight T-shirts’ and she went ‘Really? What else does Danny like you wearing, Gregg?’”

In the video, Wallace demonstrates the pull-ups, chest press, tricep press-ups and bicep curls that form part of his training routine.

Showing off his bird-dog row, he said: “For Danny it’s a question of mind over matter. He doesn’t mind and I don’t matter.”

Wallace features in Men’s Health’s How I Build My Body video series on YouTube.

