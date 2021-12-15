Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Snow to front new Channel 4 programme

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 12:03 am
Jon Snow is stepping down for Channel 4 News (Channel 4 News/PA)
Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow will visit three communities in which people “live to extraordinary ages” for a new Channel 4 programme.

The show, titled How To Live To 100, follows the 74-year-old news anchor as he ventures to communities based in Japan, California and the Greek islands.

Snow will “immerse himself in their lives – living, working and eating alongside them” as he looks to unearth the reasons the residents “live longer and lead less stressful and healthier lives than most people anywhere else on the planet”, an announcement said.

House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 – Press Room – London
Jon Snow (Ian West/PA)

Snow said: “As an older man myself, I’m intrigued by one of my assignments for next year – it is to visit three communities: one in Greece, another in Japan, and yet another in California.

“There is something particularly peculiar about these communities – in that people live to extraordinary ages – often in ​excess of one hundred years old.

“We shall be trying to find out what it is about their way of life which I for one could benefit from!”

Snow will step down from his role at Channel 4 news at the end of the year after 32 years at the helm, making him the longest-serving presenter in the programme’s history.

Broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned Bristol-based Frank Films to make How To Live To 100.

Frank Films’ founder and executive producer Jamie Balment said: “Covid-19 is making us all think hard about where and how best to live our lives.

“This series visits places where – through accident or design – they have got things right and are living some of the best lives on the planet.

“They say never work with your heroes but we are thrilled to be working with Jon on his first factual project after Channel 4 News.”

Louisa Compton, Channel 4 head of news, current affairs and sport, said: “I am thrilled that Jon will continue to be a big presence on the channel.

“This will be a fascinating look at how people live long, healthy lives in three very different communities around the world.

“Jon Snow will unearth the various secrets behind living to 100 by doing what he does best – travelling the world, meeting people, and understanding their lives.”

