The Masked Dancer will return for a second series

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 5:29 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

The Masked Dancer will return to ITV for a second series in the new year, and is promised to be the “most bonkers” yet.

The programme sees 12 celebrity contestants perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant and outrageous costumes, as a star panel tries to guess their identities.

The show is a spin-off to the hit series The Masked Singer, which is returning for a third series on New Year’s Day, with a festive special, titled The Masked Singalong, airing on Christmas Day.

The Masked Singer Press Launch – London
Joel Dommett will return to host the ITV programme (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Comedian and presenter Joel Dommett will once again host the show and he will be joined by a celebrity judging panel, which will be announced next year.

Last year’s celebrity detectives were Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, broadcaster Jonathan Ross, TV presenter Davina McCall and comedian Mo Gilligan.

Famous faces also joined as special guests throughout the first series, including comedians John Bishop and David Walliams and This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Series one saw former Olympic gymnast Louis Smith crowned as the winner of The Masked Dancer after he was unveiled as the character Carwash.

Smith saw off competition from actresses Tamzin Outhwaite and Bonnie Langford and Take That star Howard Donald during the finale of the ITV show.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Louis Smith won the first series of The Masked Singer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The forthcoming series will be produced by Bandicoot Scotland, part of Argonon, and executive produced by Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton and Claire Horton.

Bandicoot managing director McLean and creative director Nettleton said: “The Masked Dancer wowed audiences last year and we’re thrilled to bring back the show for another series of crazy costumes, mind-blowing moves and maddeningly compelling clues.

“With the mayhem we’re lining up for 2022, we are already planning for the most bonkers series yet.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, said: “Only on The Masked Dancer would dancing flamingos, frogs and car washes keep the nation on the edge of their seats, so we’re very happy to bring back more of the same bonkers entertainment in 2022.”

The Masked Dancer will air in 2022.

