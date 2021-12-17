Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Hardy returns to Cbeebies Bedtime Stories at Christmas

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 7:23 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 7:49 pm
Tom Hardy will return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (BBC/PA)
Tom Hardy will return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (BBC/PA)

Tom Hardy will return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories over Christmas, accompanied by his French bulldog Blue.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star first read a story to children on the channel in 2016 and since then his stories have been requested more than one million times on BBC iPlayer.

The British actor, best known for roles in Dunkirk, The Dark Knight Rises and Venom, will return to the Cbeebies armchair to read An Odd Dog Christmas by Rob Biddulph on Christmas Eve.

The tale follows a dog searching for the perfect present before she discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories
Tom Hardy has proved popular on the children’s show, having previously spent a week during lockdown in April 2020 reading a new story each day (BBC/PA)

On Christmas Day, Hardy will narrate The Christmas Pine by Julia Donaldson, accompanied by Blue.

The picture book, illustrated by Victoria Sandoy, is based on the true story of the Christmas tree that stands in London’s Trafalgar Square, which is given each year by the Mayor of Oslo in Norway as a symbol of peace.

Hardy has proved popular on the children’s show, having previously spent a week during the first lockdown reading a new story each day.

The 44-year-old recorded the stories from his garden, in line with social distancing guidelines, in a bid to keep children entertained during those challenging times.

The first story he read, Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo, was about a young cactus who really needs a hug, but his family “just isn’t the touchy-feely kind” so he sets off to find a friend of his own – and a hug.

The award-winning actor joins a long list of stars who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton, Rege-Jean Page, Felicity Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]