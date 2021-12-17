Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gangs Of London to return for a second series

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 11:13 pm
Star Sope Dirisu will return to play Elliot Finch in the series (PA)
Star Sope Dirisu will return to play Elliot Finch in the series (PA)

Gangs Of London will return next year with a second series.

The first series told the story of the power struggles of international gangs in the capital and the sudden power vacuum that is created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

Star Sope Dirisu will return to play Elliot Finch in the series, alongside new cast members Waleed Zuaiter and Fady El-Sayed, from Baghdad Central, and French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role.

The show was created by Gareth Evans, with the first series becoming the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic in the past five years. 

Set a year after series one and the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, the second series will see a new gang leader tasked with restoring the status quo.

Reprising their roles in the award-winning series are Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane.

Also joining the ensemble is Salem Kali, from Dealer, and Aymen Hamdouchi, from SAS: Red Notice.

Gangs Of London series two will launch on Sky and NOW in 2022.

