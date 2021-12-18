Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charities hail Rose Ayling-Ellis’s Strictly win as ‘victory for deaf community’

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 10:03 pm
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC)
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has been hailed as “a shining example to deaf and hearing people alike”, while her win is “a victory for the deaf community”.

The deaf actress has used an interpreter during the series and her couple’s choice dance, which she repeated during the final, shared her experiences of deafness and featured a long period of silence.

Disability equality charity Scope has now has called on more broadcasters to feature disabled people’s talents, saying there is still a long way to go to improve representation of disabled people on TV.

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at the charity, said: “For Rose Ayling-Ellis to have starred week after week on Saturday night prime time – and then lift the glitterball trophy – is a massive step forward.

“However, there is still a very long way to go until disabled people are featured fairly on screen. There are 14.1 million disabled people in the UK and their lives and stories are not being told.

“Seeing disabled people on TV will only help improve understanding and break down barriers.

“So, the fact that Rose’s journey has been beamed into living rooms week-in week-out is excellent progress and must be the start of real change.

“We have seen a victory for representation on our screens, challenging the stereotypes of what disabled people can do.

“We want more broadcasters to step up and feature the talents of disabled people.”

Mark Atkinson, chief executive at the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, said Ayling-Ellis’s appearance on the show has given audiences “a beautiful insight into the deaf community and deaf culture”.

He added: “Her victory isn’t just a personal achievement, but also a victory for the deaf community.

“She has shown that deaf people can do anything, if society addresses those barriers and provides the right access and support.

“Giovanni has been a perfect example of this, working with Rose and adapting his teaching style to help her succeed.

“At RNID, we are all thrilled that Rose has won, and we are confident that her legacy will mean lasting change for the one in six people who are deaf or have hearing loss.

“We hope Rose’s success will open up employment opportunities for deaf people and reduce barriers, and we’re excited to see what she will undoubtedly go on to achieve in her future career.”

Susan Daniels, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, said Ayling-Ellis’s victory will have a lasting effect.

She said: “It’s hard to overstate just what an impact Rose has made, not only on deaf children and young people, but also on the public’s understanding of deafness.

“Throughout her Strictly journey, she’s been a shining example to deaf and hearing people alike.

“This could be a new dawn for deaf children and young people everywhere because it’s clear for all to see that with the right support and the will to succeed, they can aim for the stars.

“Strictly may have come to an end, but we sincerely hope that this surge of interest in deafness and the desire to engage with deaf people continues long into the future.”

