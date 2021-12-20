Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Melanie C reveals why she had ‘a bit of a weep’ on The Voice Kids

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:03 am
Melanie Chisholm (David Parry/PA)
Melanie Chisholm (David Parry/PA)

Melanie C has said she “had a bit of a weep” during filming for The Voice Kids.

The Spice Girl will join Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and Danny Jones in the big red chairs when the ITV show returns over three nights later this month, replacing Paloma Faith.

The show sees aspiring singers, aged seven to 14, take to the stage in a bid to impress the famous coaching panel.

The Voice Kids 2019 Photocall – London
Melanie C joins Will.i.am on the Voice Kids panel (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Melanie C, real name Melanie Chisholm, said she was “over the moon,” when she was asked to join the show, adding: “I have to say that the experience has actually completely surpassed my expectations in every way.

“I’ve fallen in love with everybody who works on the show and the children have impressed me in so many ways.”

She added: “My team is amazing. Obviously sitting in that big red chair it was a bit surreal on my first day.

“I did have a little bit of a weep. It was quite overwhelming.

The Voice Kids 2019 Photocall – London
Pixie Lott will also return to the red chairs (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Being a fan of both the kids and the adults show, being in the studio, being on set, being in that big red chair, is very surreal but once those kids start singing you just go with your heart.

“Sometimes the hardest thing is not to turn and we could only pick four, so we had to be so, so choosy and my team just worked out brilliantly.

“I’ve got some incredible singers. And really special people as well. They are really humble, they don’t even realise how brilliant they are and they really look out for each other so, yeah, I love them.”

She also revealed she would have loved to have done a show like The Voice Kids when she was younger, saying: “I think I would. When I was a kid I was dancing and singing, doing loads of drama and musical theatre at school, and I did dancing competitions.

“It wasn’t a genre that was on TV at the time but if it had been I’m sure I would’ve been queuing up to do my audition.”

The Voice Kids starts on December 27 at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal