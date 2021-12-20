Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claire Foy says filming sex scenes as a woman is the ‘grimmest thing you can do’

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 2:21 pm
Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, in A Very British Scandal (BBC/PA)
Claire Foy has said filming sex scenes makes her feel “exposed” and “exploited”.

The 37-year-old actress stars in A Very British Scandal, about the Duchess of Argyll’s high-profile divorce in the 1960s, which featured explicit photographs and regularly made the front pages of newspapers.

Foy plays Margaret Campbell, the duchess, who was famed for her charisma, beauty and style.

However, the divorce proceedings brought to light accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Foy explained why she finds filming sex scenes unpleasant.

The Crown star said: “It’s a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen.

“You can’t help but feel exploited.

“It’s grim – it’s the grimmest thing you can do.

“You feel exposed. Everyone can make you try to not feel that way but it’s unfortunately the reality.

“But my thing was that I felt very strongly that it had to be in it, but I wanted it to be female.

“I did not want it be that sort of awful climactic sexual experience you often see on the cinema screen.”

Claire Foy as the Duchess of Argyll in A Very British Scandal (Chris Raphael/BBC/PA)

Responding to the suggestion that the duchess was the first woman to be publicly “slut-shamed” by the “mass media”, Foy dismissed the term.

She said: “I hate the phrase slut-shaming, I absolutely hate it.

“But I think that women have basically been slut-shamed forever. I think Eve was probably slut-shamed.”

She added: “There is something about it that I just hate, the rephrasing of the ownership of that title, and it being used in a way that justifies it even more.

“Just the word ‘slut’, I think, probably shouldn’t exist.”

The three-part series will air on BBC One over three consecutive nights, starting on Boxing Day.

It was made by Sarah Phelps, who previously wrote The Pale Horse, And Then There Were None and Dublin Murders, and directed by Norwegian film-maker Anne Sewitsky.

The programme comes from the team behind the BBC’s A Very English Scandal, which starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as politician Jeremy Thorpe and his lover, Norman Scott.

