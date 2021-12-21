Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sex And The City stars ‘saddened’ by Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 2:49 am
Sex And The City actor Chris Noth (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sex And The City actor Chris Noth (Matt Crossick/PA)

The stars of Sex And The City (SATC) have said they are “deeply saddened” by the allegations made against Chris Noth and praised the women who have come forward.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who played Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the hit US show, acknowledged the difficulty of sharing the “painful experiences”.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the trio posted on social media.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

“We know it must be a very difficult thing for them to do and we commend them for it.”

It comes as Noth, who played Mr Big in SATC, was dropped from the CBS drama The Equalizer following the allegations.

Though there is currently no investigation into the 67-year-old actor, several brands have begun to distance themselves from him.

He has been accused of assaulting two women more than 10 years apart.

Noth played the recurring role of detective William Bishop in the drama, which stars Queen Latifah.

National Television Awards 2014 – Press Room – London
Noth has called the allegations ‘categorically false’

The series, which is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios, aired in February 2021.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement obtained by several US media outlets.

Last week the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that there was, as yet, no investigation into the sexual assault allegations – which Noth has called “categorically false”.

Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD told the PA news agency: “There is no record of a report being filed at this time.

“Without a report there is no investigation.”

The two women, who do not know each other, approached trade publication The Hollywood Reporter separately to claim Noth’s reprisal of his role in the SATC spinoff show And Just Like That… had stirred up painful memories.

One woman, who is given the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business when he assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015.

She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

Noth recently starred in an advertising campaign by Peloton, following the fitness brand’s recent appearance in the SATC spinoff.

Following the allegations Peloton removed their campaign from social media, saying they were “unaware” of the claims.

