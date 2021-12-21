Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz announce baby news

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 12:01 pm
Kelvin and Liz Fletcher with their children (Handout/PA)

Former Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are expecting their third child.

The former Emmerdale star, 37, and his wife, who married in November 2015, have daughter Marnie and son Milo.

They said in a statement to the PA news agency: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Fletcher won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

He rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

Next year he and his family will be seen on screens in new BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series, filmed over the summer this year, will see the family “de-camp to the countryside” as they build a new life on a farm in the Peak District.

Fletcher will “get to grips with the notoriously tough world of livestock markets, sheep wrangling and the maintenance of a huge estate with endless outbuildings and an unmanageable cast of animals”, the BBC has said.

The actor said: “This is without doubt the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on. I’m really excited to share the unforgettable first steps into our new life of farming and adventures.”

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure is scheduled to air on January 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

