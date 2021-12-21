Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GB News launches radio channel to ‘shake up’ traditional media

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 3:37 pm
New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service when their television programme airs on January 4 (GB News)
GB News will launch a radio channel in the new year to turn “traditional media on its head.”

The channel will introduce new programmes and several new presenters alongside a ground-breaking move to launch GB News Radio, a DAB radio service, in 2022.

New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes, who replaces broadcaster Simon McCoy, and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service when their television programme airs on January 4.

GB News will become the UK’s only broadcaster to simulcast its entire output live on both radio and television nationally.

Chief executive officer Angelos Frangopoulos has said the changes were the first of many for 2022.

“With radio, we’re turning traditional media on its head because everyone will be able to continue with the same channel whether they’re at home, travelling, or at work,” he said.

“We set out to innovate and shake up news media and that’s what we’re doing, whether it’s on mass reach television and DAB radio, online, apps, live on YouTube, or digital platforms, GB News will be wherever audiences want us to be.”

Having launched in June with seven daily shows, GB News has doubled its programming.

In the new year, journalist Anne Diamond will co-present weekend breakfast with Stephen Dixon, making her GB News debut on Dan Wootton’s programme on Tuesday, it was announced.

Colin Brazier will anchor a new two-hour Drivetime programme on weekdays and Alex Phillips will host the 2pm weekday programme We Need to Talk About…, building on the franchise she has already created within her show.

Meanwhile, the weekend afternoon programme Alastair Stewart And Friends will air three days a week.

The channel’s recently introduced Headliners, featuring a panel of British comedians discussing the next day’s newspapers, will become a seven-night offering, GB News announced.

Also in the new year, Darren Grimes will present Real Britain at weekends, a new religious affairs programme will be hosted by Calvin Robinson, and Inaya Folarin Iman returns to host The Discussion at 3pm on Sundays.

