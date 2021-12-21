Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez home after hospital treatment

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 5:29 pm
Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn competed on Strictly this year (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has reassured fans that ‘everything is OK’ after revealing he has been in hospital.

The dancer, 31, shared a post on Instagram alongside pictures of himself in hospital and a final one of him back home.

He was partnered with soap star Katie McGlynn in the latest series of Strictly but they were the second couple to leave the competition.

The Spanish dancer is engaged to former Strictly contestant and actress Gemma Atkinson and they have a daughter named Mia, who was born in 2019.

He posted on Instagram: “I was looking forward for Christmas at Home but that was interesting 24h in Hospital. @glouiseatkinson thinks it was a excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the christmas presents… Anyway… everything is okey and I am back home having cookies and cuddles of my little nurse.

“Thanks to the Dorctors (sic) and Nurses at Fairfield Hospital for being so lovely to me. FELIZ NAVIDAD!!!”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
McGlynn and Marquez during one of their dances (BBC)

Marquez did not offer any details of why he had been admitted to hospital.

Strictly finalist and former Bake Off winner John Whaite was among the people reacting to his post.

Whaite commented:  “I hope you are ok Gorksybabes”, while Strictly professional Amy Dowden wrote: “Get well soon gorks”.

Some 11 million people tuned in to watch soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis make history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend.

