Davina McCall says The Masked Singer is ‘more electrifying’ with live audience

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 12:03 am
Davina McCall attending The Masked Singer press launch in 2020 (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Davina McCall attending The Masked Singer press launch in 2020 (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Davina McCall has said The Masked Singer is “much more electrifying” with a live audience as filming restrictions were lifted.

TV star McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan are returning as the celebrity panel to guess the identities of the disguised stars performing in elaborate costumes.

Davina McCall (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Davina McCall (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The third series, which airs from January 1, will feature celebrities disguised as dazzling chandeliers, colourful poodles and futuristic robobunnies.

McCall said: “The difference with an audience is mega, it’s so much more electrifying and it’s very, very funny when you hear an answer that they don’t think is correct or appropriate.

“They don’t boo, they just literally give you the cold shoulder.”

Jonathan Ross (Ian West/PA)
Jonathan Ross (Ian West/PA)

Ross added: “Having a crowd lifts things. And one of the things I find really lovely about it is seeing so many people coming along with their kids.

“It’s very much quintessentially a family show. So seeing all the little kids in, seeing how much they get into it, and seeing how they respond to certain characters who may not be the best singers but are the most fun on stage.

“You can see they’re having a great time watching that person fool around. And often someone will get kept in the competition, not because they’re a great singer, but because they’re really great at connecting with the audience and people of all ages, and that’s what makes it feel different to any other show, I think.”

The series will again be hosted by Joel Dommett, who described the performer dressed as a Traffic Cone as “incredible” and “so funny”.

The Masked Singer
Traffic Cone, one of the new characters for the ITV1 singing contest (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)

He said: “What Traffic does is they have their legs poking out the bottom but when they finish singing they just sit down so they’re just a traffic cone. It makes us all laugh.”

Singer Joss Stone won the second series dressed as Sausage, and former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts won the series in 2020 dressed as Queen Bee.

The Masked Singer returns at 7pm from January 1 on ITV and ITV Hub.

