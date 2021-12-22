Danny Dyer reminds people feeling lonely that Christmas is ‘just another day’

Danny Dyer has reminded people due to spend Christmas alone that it is “just another day” and urged them to be kind to themselves if they are feeling lonely.

The EastEnders star and his daughter, Dani Dyer, discussed the pressures of the festive season and the difficulty of being without family on their podcast Sorted.

“There’s so much pressure to make it perfect, but when all is said and done Christmas is just another day of the year really. It’s a roast,” he said.

“As it’s the one day where we should all spread a bit more kindness, spread that kindness to yourself as well, because it has been a f***ing a***hole of a year.

“We’ve all gone through this s*** together and we hope that you do get to do whatever it is that makes you happy this Christmas, whatever it is, because we are all important.”

Former Love Island winner Dani suggested people on their own take time to pamper themselves.

“I feel like sometimes … I know it’s not Christmas day with the whole family, but I have days alone … (but) you just have to look at it as just another day,” she said.

“It can get lonely of course but you can just watch a film, watch a box set, eat some food, have a bath, pamper yourself.

“If I had to have a day by myself obviously without a baby I would just pamper myself all day … have a few glasses of bubbly.

“I would do stuff for myself. That one day do stuff for you that day.”

She added: “I know it must be difficult because people are around each other but there are so many things now.

“A lot of people are alone and I feel like people talk about it, there’s social media and so many things you can do to feel involved.

“Rather than looking at it as ‘oh my God I’m on my own’ look at other positive things you can do that day.”

The pair joked that often people spend Christmas Day with people they dislike and “wishing they were alone”.

“You would love it,” said Dani.

“I think I would, you know,” replied her father.

“We always have people over so there’s a point in the day when because you’ve had a lot of booze and you’re fat as a f***ing pig, you do want to lay there in silence.”