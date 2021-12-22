Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warrant issued for man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 4:21 pm
Stephanie Davis (Ian West/PA)
Stephanie Davis (Ian West/PA)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis.

Alex Boston, 44, of no fixed address, failed to attend Wednesday’s sentencing hearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to an offence of stalking involving serious alarm and distress between April 2020 and July 2021.

He bombarded Davis with social media messages and letters, and also visited her home.

Celebrity Big Brother 2016
Stephanie Davis arrives at the start of Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

District Judge Paul Healey issued a warrant without bail for the defendant’s arrest after his non-appearance.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) previously said the 28-year-old actress suffered panic attacks and had to move out of her home as a result of the “frightening and distressing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact”.

Boston was identified through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence on the letters, the CPS said.

When his former address in Moreton, Wirral, was searched, more letters intended for Davis were found.

Davis is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and came to fame on BBC talent series Over The Rainbow.

She also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

