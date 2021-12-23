Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Media industry bids farewell to Jon Snow ahead of final Channel 4 News broadcast

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 12:23 pm
Jon Snow will on Thursday present his final Channel 4 News programme (Channel 4 News/PA)
Jon Snow will on Thursday present his final Channel 4 News programme (Channel 4 News/PA)

Colleagues and fellow broadcasters have paid tribute to Jon Snow ahead of his final Channel 4 News programme.

The 74-year-old journalist, the longest-serving presenter in the programme’s history, is stepping back from the show after 32 years at the helm.

He will continue to work with Channel 4 on long-form projects and spend more time focusing on his charitable work.

Ahead of his final show on Thursday evening, Channel 4 News communications director Hayley Barlow shared a photo on Twitter of Snow looking out across the newsroom.

She wrote: “Going to be an emotional day, our last shift working together, before the Channel 4 News lights dim at 8pm.”

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan made reference to Snow’s fondness of colourful ties.

He tweeted: “Farewell Snowy ⁦@jonsnowC4⁩ after 32 years at Channel 4 News.

“You’ve been a consistently brilliant news broadcaster, and aside from the ludicrous ties, and dodgy helmets, a lot of fun too. Congrats on a great run – I’ll miss you!”

Channel 4 News correspondent Ciaran Jenkins shared a video of Snow performing a sea shanty that went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

He wrote on Twitter: “The legendary @jonsnowC4 presents @Channel4News for the last time tonight. A superb journalist, unique communicator and an inspiration to so many of us.”

Referencing the lyrics of the shanty, he added: “‘One day when the tonguing is done we’ll take our leave and go.’

“We’ll miss you so much Jon.”

ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini described Snow as a “legend”.

She added: “Wow. A constant on-screen presence in my household growing up. Then I was lucky enough to work in the same building.”

Adam Fowler, a reporter at ITV Yorkshire, described Snow’s departure as the “end of an era”.

He added: “I’ve been a fan my entire career. Will be sorely missed.”

Snow’s career in journalism began at LBC in 1973 before he moved to ITN in 1976, where he served as Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor.

He then became the main presenter of Channel 4 News in 1989.

Channel 4 previously said Snow will now “focus on his charities and some of his many passions in life, people’s stories, inequality, Africa, Iran and the arts”.

His final programme airs from 7pm on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal