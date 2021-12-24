Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Joan Collins on new documentary: People can draw their own conclusions

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 10:45 am
Dame Joan Collins (Sophie Muller/Salon Escobar Ltd/BBC/PA)
Dame Joan Collins (Sophie Muller/Salon Escobar Ltd/BBC/PA)

Dame Joan Collins has said she did not want some historic “very nasty, vicious, mean, spiteful things from reviewers” to feature in a forthcoming documentary about her because she is someone who “always look(s) on the bright side”.

The 88-year-old actress and author has narrated This Is Joan Collins, a new feature-length documentary on her life, which will air on BBC Two on January 1.

The film, described as being “told from the ringside”, sees Dame Joan look through her “own rollercoaster seven decades in showbiz – with her inimitable wit and verve”, the BBC said.

Copyright: Alamy / A7A collection
This Is Joan Collins looks back on the actress’s seven decades in showbiz (Alamy/A7A collection/BBC/PA)

Speaking about the documentary, Dame Joan told BBC Breakfast that scrapbooks from her career had been “kept religiously by my grandmother and then by my sister Jackie, and then by other people, and sometimes by me”.

She said: “And posted in it were a lot of very, very nasty, vicious, mean, spiteful things from reviewers.

“And I said I’d rather not have those in because I’m a very positive person and I just always look on the bright side and so I didn’t want those in the documentary.

“I just didn’t think there was any point, you know; people can draw their own conclusions. You know, if they don’t like it, or they don’t like me, that’s fine. You can switch off.

“But I didn’t necessarily want horrible, bitchy remarks.”

This Is Joan Collins will also feature home archive footage and see her speak about her illustrious career.

Dame Joan became a household name starring as Alexis Carrington Colby in US soap opera Dynasty, which was a Saturday night staple on BBC One in the 1980s.

The role brought her critical acclaim and earned her a Golden Globe Award for best actress in 1982 and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 1984.

Her career has spanned the small and big screen, including recent roles in films like The Loss Adjuster.

Her more recent TV appearances include a recurring part in ITV comedy Benidorm, and she also starred in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

– This Is Joan Collins airs on BBC Two on January 1 at 9pm

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal