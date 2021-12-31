Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne announces engagement to Aree Gearhart

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 8:35 am
Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne (Ian West/PA)
Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Jack Osbourne has announced his engagement to partner and “magical being” Aree Gearhart.

The reality star and TV host, 36, who is the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, revealed he popped the question during a winter break in the snowy mountains of Montana.

Sharing a photo of the couple together in the snow, in which interior designer Gearhart is showing off a large diamond ring, he wrote on Instagram: “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!

“Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her.

“She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined.

“Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

Gearhart shared the same photograph and wrote: “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland.

“I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne.

“My soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Osbourne was previously married to ex-wife Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares children Pearl Clementine, nine, Andy Rose, six, and Minnie Theodora, three.

On Christmas Day he shared a photo of himself and Gearhart with his children alongside his mother Sharon and sister Kelly Osbourne.

Last year the famous family, who became household names with their MTV reality show The Osbournes, revealed that Black Sabbath star Ozzy has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

