Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kylie Jenner wishes fans a safe new year after the ‘many heartaches’ of 2021

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:27 am
Kylie Jenner has wished fans a ‘safe and healthy’ new year after reflecting on 2021 and its ‘many heartaches’ (PA)
Kylie Jenner has wished fans a ‘safe and healthy’ new year after reflecting on 2021 and its ‘many heartaches’ (PA)

Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year after reflecting on 2021 and its “many heartaches”.

The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself with her hands clasped over her baby bump on Instagram.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she captioned the picture.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
The 24 year-old is currently expecting her second child with US rapper Travis Scott (Jennifer Graylock/ PA)

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.

The 24 year-old is currently expecting her second child with 30-year-old US rapper Travis Scott

The couple announced the news in a 90-second video shared to Instagram in September.

In it they revealed the moment the cosmetics entrepreneur told her mother, Kris Jenner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal