Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh has said seeing her baby on a scan has been “the most special gift” to kick off the new year.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 30, is expecting her second child with her actor partner Ryan Thomas.

The couple already share 21-month-old son Roman.

Sharing a black-and-white ultrasound picture from the scan, she wrote on Instagram: “Best first photo of 2022.

“I’m not going to lie I wasn’t overjoyed with getting a scan app for jan 1st 9am, but let’s face it with a toddler I’d be up anyway and I wasn’t going to be hungover.

“It turned out to be the most special gift to start the new year! Knowing my baby is healthy, growing and safe in my tummy.”

Mecklenburgh announced she was expecting again in November when she shared a photo on Instagram showing her cradling her baby bump while her son looks at his own bare stomach.

She wrote: “Here we go again.”

Mecklenburgh and Thomas, 37, have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June 2019.

In September, Mecklenburgh revealed their son had been treated in hospital after they found him “blue” in his cot.

The TV star thanked the ambulance service for its swift response and shared her thanks to Basildon hospital, St Mary’s London paediatric intensive care unit and the Cosmic charity, which cares for babies and young children in intensive care.

She later said Roman was home from intensive care and “back to his cheeky self”, but added that she and Thomas “may never fully recover”.