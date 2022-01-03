Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Trisha Goddard shows off ring as she announces engagement

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 10:37 am
Trisha Goddard (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Trisha Goddard (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Trisha Goddard has revealed she is engaged to be married for a fourth time.

The chat show host, 64, announced on social media that her partner of four years, who she has not named, had proposed to her while they were on a hike.

Goddard, whose eponymous TV show was a fixture on UK screens between 1998 and 2010, told her followers she was on “Cloud Nine”.

She was previously married to Australian politician Robert Nestdale and TV producer Mark Greive.

Goddard split from her third husband, psychotherapist Peter Gianfrancesco, after almost 20 years of marriage in 2017, after the pair grew apart following her recovery from breast cancer.

SHOWBIZ Trisha
Trisha Goddard on her long-running TV show (PA)

Sharing a video of her ring on Instagram, she wrote: “So mid-hike, I thought #boo was breaking out the usual snack of almonds or mandarins or bottles of water… Ummm… Man broke out #jewelz. It g’wan be Mrs @boo well soon…

“Been together 4 years… He makes me laugh, looks after me, is a kid with me … I’m so frickin’ HAPPY with him, learned about de bomp-bomp with him… And before you ask, no…. I’m not pregnant!

“When you 64 you more scared o’ yo’ kids than what yo’ Mammy and Pappy g’wan say! But moi? I’m on bloody Cloud Nine!!! Dis Man, innit!”

Goddard is best known for her long-running chat show Trisha, which focused on trying to resolve issues for members of the public using techniques including lie-detector and DNA tests.

It aired on ITV from 1998 until 2004 in the mid-morning slot before moving to Channel 5, where it was shown until 2010.

She has since appeared on US television in programmes including The Trisha Goddard Show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal