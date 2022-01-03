Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heather Small reveals fears over appearing on The Masked Singer

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: January 3, 2022, 2:59 pm
Heather Small (Chris Radburn/PA)
M People star Heather Small feared she would be mistaken for a footballer after disguising her distinctive voice while performing on The Masked Singer.

The singer, known for 90s hits including Moving On Up and Search For The Hero, was the first celebrity crooner eliminated from the new series of the surreal ITV guessing show, in which stars perform disguised in elaborate costumes.

The 56-year-old confused the panel of presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan by adopting a higher and more nasal register while on stage dressed as Chandelier.

However, she admitted she had worried she would embarrass herself.

Following her exit, she said: “I wanted to see if I could, after 30 years of singing, disguise my voice, put on a different persona.

“And I had that shock of a reveal.

“So for me, that’s why I did it.

“We all do things for our own reasons and part of my reasoning was that I wanted to see.

“But at the same time, I wanted to (hide) my voice but not make it look like I had robbed a living for 30 years.

“I still wanted people to think I was a singer.

“For me, it was a different criteria.

“I didn’t make it to the end but I still feel like I won because the panel’s reaction was priceless.

“Some of the guesses, I was chuckling away.

“It’s a good job I didn’t have a mic on because I wasn’t chuckling as Chandelier, I was chuckling as Heather.”

The Masked Singer
Heather Small disguised herself as Chandelier (ITV)

Small admitted she did have “a little think” about accepting the offer to appear on the show.

She added: “I don’t see it as a singing show.

“I see it as a guessing game.

“So for me it was that I didn’t want people to think, ‘Oh my good grief – that Chandelier is terrible.

“Obviously that Chandelier is a footballer’.

“I wanted people to think I was a singer.

“So that was the thing, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ll do in my reputation in an hour’s show’.

“You think about these things.

“But then I thought, ‘I can do it’.”

Comedian Joel Dommett is back as host of the show, described by ITV as “television’s most bizarre guessing game”.

The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.

