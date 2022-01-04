Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Garraway reacts to MBE as she offers update on husband’s Covid recovery

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 9:45 am
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper is still “phenomenally fatigued” as he continues his recovery from Covid.

The former political adviser became seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent months in hospital.

While he is now free of the virus and has been able to come home, he has sustained long-lasting damage to his organs and has been photographed using a wheelchair.

Discussing a recent trip to the theatre to see a pantomime, Garraway told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “He’s doing all right. He is phenomenally fatigued at the moment, he’s very fatigued and very weak.

“Actually the trip to the pantomime, he was then not out of bed afterwards, but he thought it was worth it.

“It was a special thing to be sitting there with the children, holding their hands, doing something normal, but it took everything out of him.

“But he’s there looking smiley, present. The speech isn’t there but I think you can see that he’s aware that something special is happening.

“That morning I said ‘You’re very tired, do you want to do this?’. And he said ‘Yes, yes’.”

Garraway has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity and said she struggled to believe it was real until people started to congratulate her.

“I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured,” she said.

“But you just sort of think, ‘What? Me?’. And then you think it’s not real.”

She added: “I still didn’t quite believe it until on New Year’s Eve when I think it was announced and people started saying congratulations.

“But it’s a strange feeling, because you know, it’s things that other people get.”

Garraway said she has received some negative comments about why she has received the honour, adding: “I think it has strange feelings. And there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying ‘Why has she got this? I look after my loved one’.

“I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that you feel deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling.”

