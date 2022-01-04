Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louise Thompson shares new pictures of seven-week old ‘squirrel chops’ son

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 1:35 pm
Louise Thompson (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Louise Thompson (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Louise Thompson has shared new pictures of her seven-week old “squirrel chops” son.

Thompson, 31, celebrated the birth of Leo-Hunter Libbey in November 2021, with partner and fellow Made In Chelsea star Ryan Libbey, also 31.

She told her Instagram followers: “Happy 7 weeks squirrel chops. Please stop growing, you’re almost as big as mummy.”

In a series of photos, she can be seen cradling her son, who is wearing striped pyjamas and a hat with ears, whilst Libbey is holding their son in a leopard-print baby carrier around his neck.

Thompson previously revealed that she experienced “various serious complications” while giving birth to Leo-Hunter and referred to a “dance with death twice”.

She was treated in an intensive care unit, whilst her son was treated in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

She told her Instagram followers: “The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell. 5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU.

“Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery, I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.”

She continued: “In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world – a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.

“We need to start living, we need to start loving, we need to start enjoying every minute detail in life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal