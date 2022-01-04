Stacey Solomon admits she is ‘nervous’ to go back to work after maternity leave

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stacey Solomon has admitted she is “nervous” about returning to work as she lamented that her maternity leave is nearly over.

Posting to social media, the Loose Women presenter said she loved her job but was “so sad” that three months had already gone by since she gave birth to her daughter Rose.

The TV star, who is also mother to son Rex with fiance Joe Swash, and sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, gave birth to her youngest child on October 4, her 32nd birthday.

Stacey Solomon with panellists from ITV’s daytime chat show Loose Women (Ian West/PA)

Solomon shared photos of her newborn daughter to her Instagram story and wrote: “I love my job so so much but oh my gosh I’m sad that my maternity leave is almost over.

“I’m getting so nervous to go back.”

She also posted a video collage from when Rose was born, and added: “I’m actually so sad that three months has gone by already.

“I’m so grateful to have had these beautiful months but why oh why does it go so quick.

“It’s been the most magical three months Rose.

“I can still smell your newborn smell and I’m so grateful to still be boobing with you.”

The TV presenter also posted a photo to Instagram of her holding her baby daughter with the pair dressed all in pink to mark the newborn turning three months old.

She wrote: “Three Whole Months. How did this happen Rose?

“Three wonderful months of loving you. My daughter. My Rose.

“Now can we please just stop time for a little while my heart can’t take it.”

Solomon regularly updates her nearly five million followers about her and her family’s life at Pickle Cottage, their new home in Essex.

She recently shared the news of the death of her beloved 11-year-old dog, saying “our hearts are broken”.

The TV star has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas but delayed their wedding after the TV star announced her pregnancy in June as they wanted all their children to be there.

During Loose Women’s festive special on Christmas Eve, the couple announced that they hoped to get married in July.