Chrissy Teigen admits to tourist blunder during family trip to London

Chrissy Teigen admitted to confusing “unexciting” London Bridge with Tower Bridge as she continued her family holiday to the capital.

The 36-year-old TV personality and model has been visiting the UK over the festive period with her husband, singer and producer John Legend, 43, and their children Luna, five, and Miles, three.

Teigen told her Instagram followers that she “asked the driver to take us to the London bridge for a family photo.”

She added: “Quickly realized the London bridge is a very unexciting bridge. Tower Bridge should be London bridge! I always thought it was anyhow haha aaah learning is fun.”

In an accompanying photo, Teigen and Legend can be seen posing with their children in front of Tower Bridge, with Miles looking at the camera with a seemingly unimpressed look on his face.

During the trip, the Legend family visited several London landmarks and locations, including The London Eye, the West End and the London Dungeon.

On New Year’s Eve, Teigen and her husband went to see the “wonderful” theatre production Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club, which stars Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne and singer and actress Jessie Buckley.

The model thanked “London for being such a dream”, and added that the family “have felt so much love from strangers here”.