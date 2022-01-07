Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir David Attenborough joins Hey Duggee to sing the praises of plants

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 12:03 am
Hey Duggee characters earn their Green Planet Badge (Studio AKA/BBC/PA)
Hey Duggee characters earn their Green Planet Badge (Studio AKA/BBC/PA)

Sir David Attenborough has lent his voice to a special episode of popular children’s show Hey Duggee to show the importance of plants in our lives.

The naturalist and broadcaster, 95, has joined with regular narrator Alexander Armstrong for the recording, in which he notes how trees and plants are “the basis of all life on Earth”.

The episode will see Duggee, the large, lovable dog who runs a club for pre-schoolers, help them work towards understanding the natural world and earn The Green Planet Badge.

Green Planet premiere – Glasgow
Sir David Attenborough attends the premiere of The Green Planet during Cop26 in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Trees and plants are the basis of all life on Earth and that includes all the plants in our gardens and all the fruit and vegetables we grow,” says Sir David in his narration.

“We depend on plants for every mouthful of food we eat and every lungful of air we breath.”

The pre-schoolers are seen enjoying the flowers in their garden and growing their own corn, broccoli and salad.

The episode will debut on Sunday on the Hey Duggee YouTube channel – the same day Sir David’s five-part natural history series The Green Planet launches on BBC One.

Duggee and members of his club (Studio AKA/BBC/PA)

Sir David’s latest programme sees him travel across the globe, from the US to Costa Rica and across Europe to different terrains including deserts, water worlds, tropical forests and the frozen north.

The documentary series, which comes 26 years after The Private Life Of Plants aired on BBC One, aims to show “how science and technologies have advanced, and how our understanding of the ways in which plants behave and interact has evolved”, the BBC has said.

In November, the series had its global premiere in Glasgow in conjunction with the Cop26 summit on tackling climate change.

The episode of Hey Duggee will also air on CBeebies on Monday January 10 at 7.20am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal