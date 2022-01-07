Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louise Thompson reveals she has PTSD following traumatic birth of son

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 8:45 pm
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Louise Thompson has revealed she is experiencing PTSD and feels like her body and mind are in “constant fight or flight mode” following the traumatic birth of her son.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, has shared a detailed account of the “depressive panic episodes” she is facing in a lengthy post to social media and said she spent New Year’s Day in A&E.

Thompson explained in a post in December how she had suffered complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter, with her partner Ryan Libbey, and said she had experienced a “dance with death twice” while in hospital.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her dressed in a cosy dressing gown holding her newborn son looking off into the distance and wrote: “I can only write when I am not having a depressive panic episode and luckily right now I am not.

“My panic episodes can last hours or days and are totally unpredictable.

“When I’m having one I can’t function, I can’t look after myself, let alone anyone else around me. I can’t even spell my name. I can’t see, I can’t hear, I can’t look anyone in the eye.”

“They have got so bad that I have convinced myself that I’m going crazy.

“I feel depersonalisation, hyper paranoia as if I’ve taken a million and one drugs and I feel like I’m stuck in another realm. I am not myself.”

Thompson explained that she was unsure if the mental reactions are causing the physical but added: “Things seem to be getting worse.

“If it was a permanent state, I don’t think I would be here.”

She continued: “I’m doing everything I can to try not to spiral… but my subconscious thinks that I’m dying all the time.

“I think I have boxed my experiences up and buried them, but they are coming back to haunt me. All the time.

“My body and mind are in constant fight or flight mode and I quite literally will be triggered by anything.”

The reality star also shared the physical symptoms she was experiencing which include pain, dizziness, fainting, temperatures and nausea.

However, she reflected on how far she had come in her recovery, evolving from worrying about “savage internal infections” and “scary blood tests results” to now being concerned about fatigue and memory loss.

“When I have one full good day I celebrate it, but I’m actually scared about what is going to come next,” she admitted.

Thompson finished her post by reaching out to anyone who has also been “trapped in this world of PTSD” and said: “If you are struggling with mental health problems, know that you are not alone.

“We are all in this together.”

Ahead of Christmas, Thompson revealed to her followers that Leo-Hunter had been treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and she had been treated in the adult ICU after the birth.

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post in which she paid tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Ryan Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple were engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

