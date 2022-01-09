Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Danny Dyer to quit EastEnders later this year, soap confirms

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 9:53 am
Danny Dyer is stepping down from EastEnders later this year (Matt Crossick/PA)
Danny Dyer is to quit EastEnders later this year, the soap has confirmed.

The actor – who joined the cast in 2013, playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter – is not leaving imminently, with “plenty of explosive drama” for his character before then.

A spokeswoman for the soap said Dyer, 44, has not been blocked from other projects and denied reports suggesting the BBC show is in a crisis ahead of his departure.

According to a friend, the decision was not taken “lightly” by Dyer, who feels the “time is right to explore other roles”.

Eastenders
The actor joined the cast in 2013 (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

EastEnders said: “Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year.

“Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character, which we shall always be grateful for, however we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford. ”

A friend of Dyer’s said: “Danny loves EastEnders but as an actor he feels the time is right to explore other roles.

“He’s incredibly grateful to the show and the opportunities it has given him, and it wasn’t a decision he took lightly, but after playing Mick for nearly nine years he feels it’s time to give the character of Mick a rest.

“He’s not sure how they are going to write him out yet but he’s hoping that they leave the door open for Mick.”

An EastEnders source said: “Danny made the decision quite some time ago that he would leave the show this year, which has given bosses plenty of time to plan a huge storyline for him.”

The source added Dyer’s character will be “at the heart of some big drama” with the return of Kellie Bright’s character Linda Carter this year.

