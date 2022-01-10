Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Newton Dunn joins Rupert Murdoch’s fledgling TalkTV channel

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 12:51 pm
The Sun's former political editor Tom Newton Dunn is set to join Rupert Murdoch's TalkTV channel (News UK/PA)
The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn is set to join Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel (News UK/PA)

The Sun’s former political editor is set to join Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel, presenting a weeknight news and current affairs programme

Tom Newton Dunn is the latest signing to the new venture from News UK, after Piers Morgan announced he was joining the channel in September.

The move means he is stepping down as chief political commentator of Times Radio with immediate effect, but will continue to host its Sunday morning politics show T&G until TalkTV’s launch in early 2022.

Newton Dunn’s new show will “give viewers the news that matters to them in a straight and balanced way” and feature News UK’s stable of journalists from The Times’ political team, The Sun’s showbiz desk and TalkSport’s correspondents.

It will broadcast Monday to Friday from News UK’s headquarters at London Bridge and Caitlin Black, formerly a senior producer at Good Morning Britain, will serve as series editor.

Newton Dunn, who was political editor of The Sun for more than a decade until 2020, will also be the programme’s executive editor.

He said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to play a part in major new media innovations, from the birth of Sun Online to most recently Times Radio, which has reset the dial on what quality news radio can achieve, and I’m pleased to be still playing a part on the station.

“The chance to be at the helm of a new primetime news programme on an innovative new TV channel though really is a career dream come true.

“We want to bring viewers high quality news in a fresh and different way that best serves them.

“We can’t wait to start.”

Morgan welcomed the news, writing on Twitter: “Great signing. One of the smartest journalists in Britain. Welcome aboard Tom, and great to be working with you again!”

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, said: “As we evolve our programming ahead of launch, making high profile hires on and off air, I am delighted that Tom is joining Piers in our prime time line-up.

“Tom’s scoops have led the news agenda on many occasions over two decades, both for The Sun and latterly for Times Radio.”

