Kimberly Wyatt ‘excited’ to test her body on Dancing On Ice as she turns 40

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 8:01 pm
Kimberly Wyatt, who said she is "excited" to test her body on Dancing On Ice as she turns 40 (PA)
Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt said she is “excited” to compete in on Dancing On Ice as she marks a milestone birthday.

The American dancer and singer said she is “scared to death of getting injured” but wants to “test” her body as she turns 40.

Wyatt is among the star-studded line-up which includes Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers
Wyatt and Rogers share three children together (PA)

The 39-year-old said: “As a performer I am excited to test my body again and push it to its fullest extent, to get my legs going and make sure I’ve still got it.

“I’m turning 40 in February and what a brilliant way to bring in 40 – hopefully skating on ice.”

Last year, Wyatt revealed she had been sterilised, and said her husband Max Rogers would be having a vasectomy.

The couple have three children together – Willow, seven; Maple, four; and Ford, who was born in 2019.

“I’ve had my three kids and I’m done with having children now,” Wyatt said.

“Having a baby on your hip every day pushes your body out of whack and three pregnancies, three caesareans – I’m sort of in recovery period as well as now it’s time to start life all over again with my new body and celebrate that.

“I’m really excited to celebrate my mum body and see what it’s still got!”

Kimberly Wyatt
The mum-of-three is “excited” to test her body on Dancing On Ice (PA)

The Pussycat Dolls, consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Wyatt, were formed as a burlesque troupe by choreographer Robin Antin.

The girl group, who produced hits such as Don’t Cha, Buttons, and Stickwitu, were due to embark on a world comeback tour but the concerts were postponed due to the pandemic and have faced further delays.

Wyatt added: “I love pushing myself and I love challenges and I’ve got flexibility, strength and stuff but what it can do on ice I literally have no idea.

“I know myself, I will always push myself to the absolute limit and I’m excited to see what comes of that.”

Dancing On Ice launches on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

