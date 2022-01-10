Oti Mabuse reveals whether she will be a strict Dancing On Ice judge

Oti Mabuse has said she will eschew her usually strict teaching style and be “genuine” and “passionate” when she debuts as a judge on Dancing On Ice.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, known for her rigorous approach to coaching her celebrity partners, is replacing John Barrowman on the panel for the new series of the ITV skating show.

The 31-year-old will appear alongside returning judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during the series launch on Sunday.

Asked whether she will be a strict judge, she replied: “No. I can be strict but no… I’ll be honest, I’ll be genuine and I’ll be passionate and I’ll be myself.

“I’ll always look for the good but also critique them and suggest what they can do to improve.”

Mabuse said she will be looking for “chemistry” between the celebrities and their professional partners.

She added: “I’m going to be looking for just that moment that gives you goosebumps. I’ll be looking for that every single week.

“To see them getting better, entertaining us – that’s what I want. I’ll be looking for people who love the show.

“It’s so obvious when somebody doesn’t love the show, isn’t obsessed with the show and I think the ones that are deserve to go far.

“They’re the ones that give their all and leave their heart out there.”

However, the dancer admitted she has no plans to take to the rink herself.

On whether she is tempted to try skating, she said: “Absolutely not. I will not. First of all this is about the professionals and the celebrities having their moment. It’s not about me.

“I’m there to actually just critique what I think is great movement and celebrate them or help them get better so they can win. I will not be getting up and skating.”

This year the show features a star-studded line-up that includes Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

Barrowman has said his departure was unrelated to the accusations he repeatedly exposed himself on the set of Doctor Who and its sister show Torchwood.

The actor, who starred as Captain Jack Harkness, said his exit was prompted by him taking on another role on All Star Musicals, another ITV series.