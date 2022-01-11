Dancing On Ice is scarier than climbing Everest, says Sally Dynevor

An error occurred. Please try again.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor says preparing for her appearance on Dancing on Ice was scarier than climbing Mount Everest.

The 58-year-old actress, who plays Sally Webster in the long-running ITV soap, said her previous life challenges had been nerve-wracking but the popular skating show was “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

Dynevor features on the star-studded line-up alongside names such as Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: “I walked to base camp Everest, but that was with a team and I was on two feet.

Only one week to go until the greatest show on ice returns! Watch from 6.30pm on Sunday 16th January on ITV and ITV Hub ⛸️❄️ #DancingOnIce @torvillanddean pic.twitter.com/SzQiN7YsiZ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 9, 2022

“The other scary thing that I did for Prevent Breast Cancer was I cycled from London to Paris and I vowed that I wouldn’t do anything where I didn’t have two feet on the floor

“I have two feet on the floor with this, but the ice is so slippery and that’s really scary.

“I’m pretty terrified of falling on the ice. The thought of it terrifies me. This is the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

But Dynevor said she wants to be “an inspiration to older women” when she appears on the popular skating show and wants to take “every opportunity” she is offered.

“I thought if I don’t do it this year I’m never going to do it. I’ve just got to bite the bullet and do it.

“It’s really important to me at this age to face my fears.

The actress, 58, said she wanted to be ‘an inspiration to older women’ during her appearance on the popular skating show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“A couple of years ago I probably wouldn’t do anything that was scary but as I get older I think I’ve just got to.”

She added: “I hope I’ll be an inspiration to older women. If you get any opportunity to do anything just go for it.

“I still feel like I’m 21, not 58, so I just think you’ve got to take every opportunity.

“Now my children have grown up, it’s much easier. I am a hands-on mum but I just feel like this is my time.”

Off-screen, Dynevor is married to Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor and was followed into acting by her daughter Phoebe, 26, who is the star of Netflix series Bridgerton.

Dancing On Ice launches on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.