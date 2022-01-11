Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cast of Full House will ‘grieve as a family’ following death of Bob Saget

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 6:49 am
The cast of Full House said they will ‘grieve as a family’ following the death of Bob Saget (Jordan Strauss/AP)
The cast of Full House said they will ‘grieve as a family’ following the death of Bob Saget (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The cast of US sitcom Full House have said they will “grieve as a family” following the death of comedian Bob Saget.

In a joint statement on social media, they paid emotional tribute to “our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob” and said tears of laughter had been replaced with ones of sadness.

The 65-year-old, who was best known for starring in the show, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

In a statement posted to Instagram, they said: “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family.

“And now we grieve as a family.

“Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

“He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love.

“No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

The post was signed off from “John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate”.

Members of the sitcom had previously posted individual tributes as an outpouring of grief followed the news of Saget’s death.

