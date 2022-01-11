Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katie Price to renovate ‘mucky mansion’ in new Channel 4 series

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 3:49 pm
(Channel 4/PA)
(Channel 4/PA)

Katie Price smashes a chimney pot and knocks the guttering off her roof in a first look at a new Channel 4 series about her “mucky mansion”.

The TV star, 43, will be seen renovating her 10-acre, 19-room property in the new show, after it fell into disrepair.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion will follow Price and her family as she attempts to put bad memories and traumatic events behind her and create a happy home.

It is not without its difficulties, as first-look clips show Price at the top of a cherry picker, where she accidentally drops a chimney pot off the roof, knocking the guttering off the side of the house in the process.

Another clip shows her in a gardening centre with son Harvey where she buys artificial turf to be used as wallpaper for her son Jett’s bedroom.

Price, who was recently spared jail for drink-driving, will also been the subject of a one-off documentary, Katie Price: Trauma And Me, which will explore her struggles with her mental health.

The reality star, who was handed a 16-week suspended sentence in December for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, has suggested “traumatic events” led to her car crash.

The documentary will explore the events that lead to her downward spiral and the consequences of her actions and will document the steps she is taking to rebuild her life, as well as feature some of those helping her to recover, according to Channel 4.

Katie Price court case
Katie Price at her sentencing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in December (Ian West/PA)

Price said: “My house has been called the Mucky Mansion in the past, but it’s not that any more, I’m making it a home.

“I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself and, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding.

“My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together.”

Clemency Green, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “I’m thrilled to have commissioned Captive Minds Media’s first projects for Channel 4.

“In Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, we see a different side to Katie and learn more about her battle with mental health, as well as seeing her close bond with her family. It’s compelling viewing.”

