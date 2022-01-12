Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Candace Cameron Bure: Pain of Saget’s death hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 4:21 am
FILE – Bob Saget attends the “Shameless” FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Full House star Candace Cameron Bure says the death of her onscreen father Bob Saget “hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before”.

The actress, 45, who played the oldest Tanner daughter, DJ, in the US sitcom said she had felt “deeply connected” to Saget since she met him for the first time at 10 years old.

The 65-year-old actor and comedian was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.

He played single dad to three daughters, Danny Tanner, in Full House which also starred John Stamos and Dave Coulier as Danny’s brother-in-law, uncle Jesse, and his friend Joey, played by Coulier.

In a lengthy emotional tribute Bure shared a list of things she wished to have done “one more time” with the Saget.

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue,” she captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram.

“My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age.

“We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.

“This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before.

“I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant.

“I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time.

“I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith.

“You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you.”