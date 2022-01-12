Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New character set to ruffle feathers in village of Emmerdale

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 7:01 am
New character set to ruffle feathers in village of Emmerdale (ITV/ PA)
New character set to ruffle feathers in village of Emmerdale (ITV/ PA)

Producers of Emmerdale have announced the arrival of a new character who is set to ruffle feathers within the fictional village.

Marcus Dean is the son of Rhona Goskirk’s violent ex-husband Pierce Harris, and his presence sure to come as a shock to viewers and characters of the long running soap.

Played by actor Darcy Grey, Dean’s first appearance is slated for February 3.

His arrival comes as Goskirk finally begins to get on with her life following the trauma of her ill-fated relationship with Harris.

Rhona Goskirk’s violent ex-husband is still serving time in prison so the arrival of his son Marcus Dean is certain to bring back anxiety and trauma (ITV/PA)

Though Dean retains his father’s brooding good looks, the villagers will soon realise there may be more to him than meets the eye.

The series will reveal whether Dean is given a chance to be more than just his father’s son, or forever live in the shadow of the heinous crimes.

Harris is still serving time in prison for raping his ex-wife so his son’s presence in the village is certain to bring back anxiety and trauma for Goskirk.

“When my agent sent me the character of Marcus Dean, I was quietly smiling inside,” said Grey.

“We share so many similarities, both the good – and perhaps – some of the bad. I thought ‘I know who this kid is’.

“To then get the call to say that the role was mine was one of those pinch-yourself moments we actors simply dream of”.

He added: “For Marcus, the battle of being torn between wanting to forget his relationship with his Dad but also ultimately, wanting to simply be loved is a challenge many of us face, and one that I hope I can bring some truth to.

“He is such an open book, with such an uncertain future that I just can’t wait for you all to see where his journey in the village takes him”.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “We’re delighted to welcome Darcy to the show and we’re sure he’ll certainly make quite the impression on villagers and viewers alike”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]