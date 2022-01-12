Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Cowell engaged to Lauren Silverman

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 9:49 am
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share a kiss as they arrive for the annual Shooting Star Ball in aid of leading children’s hospice charity Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, at the Royal Lancaster, in London. Picture date: Friday November 12, 2021.
Simon Cowell is engaged to his long-term partner, Lauren Silverman, it has been confirmed.

Representatives for The X Factor judge and music mogul confirmed the news to the PA News Agency.

The 62-year-old is believed to have popped the question on Christmas Eve during their recent holiday in Barbados, according to reports.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

American publication People quoted a source as saying: “They are both super happy. They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

American socialite Silverman, 44, and Cowell confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric, on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Eric is named after Simon’s late father and Silverman has a child, Adam, from her previous marriage.

In 2018, Cowell received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and said of Silverman at the unveiling that she had been his “rock over the last few years”.

Reacting to the news, his fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden joked that she is “probably as shocked as Lauren!”

Speaking during her Heart Breakfast radio show, Holden said: “Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they’ve been through so much together, and I think she’s the one, but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it!”

She added: “And then last night we all got the text saying “it’s happening” and we couldn’t believe it, and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like: ‘Oh my goodness!’”

Asked by her co-host Jamie Theakston if the wedding will happen this year, she said: “I would love to think so. I’m literally messaging them as we speak, going: ‘Do I need to book flights to Barbados because I want to get in before the prices go up, let me know.’

“Also I’ve got to book time off work, I’ve got to get a hat. I’m thinking: ‘Who’s going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited, now come on!’”

