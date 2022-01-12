Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte doesn’t want second place in Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 8:01 pm
Kye Whyte (John Walton/PA)
Kye Whyte (John Walton/PA)

Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte said “I’ve had enough of coming second” as he spoke of his hopes of winning Dancing On Ice.

The 22-year-old won Britain’s first ever BMX Olympic medal with a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the summer.

Whyte will be competing in the ITV skating show against a star-studded line-up, including Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

The Olympian said: “I feel like everyone is in it to win it, it is obviously a competition, but for me I am here for the ride.

“If it does lead me to getting to the final then I don’t want to come second again, I’ll be honest.

“I’ve had enough of coming second, but I’m here for the ride and to have fun.”

Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte
BMX racer Kye Whyte, pictured with Great Britain team-mate Bethany Shriever, has said he has ‘had enough of coming second’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

The south London BMX rider won his historic medal at the Olympics last year moments before Britain’s Bethany Shriever took gold in the women’s BMX racing final.

Whyte then created a memorable moment by picking Shriever up as they celebrated their success together.

Speaking about fears that he will fall over during his live routine on Dancing On Ice, he said: “I probably fall a lot riding bikes and stuff, but falling over on live TV, being from Peckham end, I will probably get bullied after so I don’t want to fall over on live TV.

“I just get on and hope for the best.”

He is partnered with a new Dancing On Ice professional, figure skater Tippy Packard, who is a three-time Hong Kong champion.

Whyte said: “I have had to do a bit of extra gym to get the arms a bit bigger so I can lift Tippy in the air. I’m getting there.”

