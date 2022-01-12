Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte doesn’t want second place in Dancing On Ice

An error occurred. Please try again.

Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte said “I’ve had enough of coming second” as he spoke of his hopes of winning Dancing On Ice.

The 22-year-old won Britain’s first ever BMX Olympic medal with a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the summer.

Whyte will be competing in the ITV skating show against a star-studded line-up, including Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

The Olympian said: “I feel like everyone is in it to win it, it is obviously a competition, but for me I am here for the ride.

“If it does lead me to getting to the final then I don’t want to come second again, I’ll be honest.

“I’ve had enough of coming second, but I’m here for the ride and to have fun.”

BMX racer Kye Whyte, pictured with Great Britain team-mate Bethany Shriever, has said he has ‘had enough of coming second’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

The south London BMX rider won his historic medal at the Olympics last year moments before Britain’s Bethany Shriever took gold in the women’s BMX racing final.

Whyte then created a memorable moment by picking Shriever up as they celebrated their success together.

Speaking about fears that he will fall over during his live routine on Dancing On Ice, he said: “I probably fall a lot riding bikes and stuff, but falling over on live TV, being from Peckham end, I will probably get bullied after so I don’t want to fall over on live TV.

“I just get on and hope for the best.”

He is partnered with a new Dancing On Ice professional, figure skater Tippy Packard, who is a three-time Hong Kong champion.

Whyte said: “I have had to do a bit of extra gym to get the arms a bit bigger so I can lift Tippy in the air. I’m getting there.”